Pursue DRC peace mission

The vast Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is now part of the East African Community. However, the vast potential that it has brought to the economic bloc cannot be fully exploited because of several obstacles. Besides logistical and infrastructural shortcomings such as lack of roads and railways, armed groups pose a grave challenge to exploitation of its enormous natural resources.

The Congo’s admission in April as the seventh member of the EAC, joining Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and South Sudan, has boosted the regional bloc’s market by nearly 50 per cent to 300 million people. This has created new investment opportunities waiting to be tapped.

Kenya is playing a key role in rebuilding DRC by helping to pacify the troubled region so that its resources can be exploited for the benefit of not just Congolese but also their neighbours and the entire continent. Economic co-operation is the clearest path to a shared prosperity.

A second Quick Response Force (QRF) batch of soldiers from Kenya has just been dispatched to the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo. As the name suggests, its mission is to help in stabilising eastern Congo, which has, for years, been ravaged by conflict involving numerous rebel groups.

The contingent of over 200 Kenya Defence Forces troops underwent a five-month pre-deployment training, which underscores the premium attached to the mission. Besides protection of civilians, the KDF troops will also safeguard UN personnel and installations and “help to neutralise armed groups” in line with Security Council Resolution 2556 of 2020.

The first Kenyan QRF was deployed in the Congo a year ago and has lived up to the country’s stellar contribution to UN peacekeeping missions on the continent and beyond, winning accolades for their courage and professionalism.