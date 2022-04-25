Pursue automated parking

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has, since it was established two years ago, made good progress in solving the problems that bedevilled the capital city over the years. It has not been easy, considering the entrenched culture of sloth, mismanagement and corruption.

The NMS has restored some order, especially in the central business district. It has improved roads and established hospitals in the informal settlements. It’s now about to add another feather to its cap. The agency, which runs key services, is in negotiations to introduce automated parking services.

Nas International and Iron Bridge Africa have expertise in integrated parking and transport management solutions. NMS Director-General Mohamed Abdalla Badi says they are keen to tap into technology for parking efficiency after attempts to decongest the city by increasing parking charges failed.

Traffic congestion has worsened due a rapid increase in car ownership as residents shun alternative modes of transport like walking, cycling and public transport. Private motor vehicles account for more than 60 per cent of the city traffic volume. Several strategies have been tried out, including construction of four park-and-ride stations for motorists on Thika Superhighway, Mombasa and Ngong roads and Waiyaki Way.

Parking is one of the most nagging problems for the capital. Besides being an inconvenience to motorists and their passengers, it causes businesses massive losses as shoppers stay away. Automation should also curb parking fee fraud by rogue county parking attendants working in cahoots with cartels.

Locking PSVs out of the CBD will create more parking spaces. Before the Bus Rapid Transit service becomes a reality, matatus and buses should enter the CBD only to drop off or pick up passengers. Transport saccos should be allocated at most two parking slots — one for the vehicle being boarded and the other for the one offloading passengers.