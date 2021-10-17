Pursue athletes’ killers

The untimely demise of middle distance runner Agnes Tirop has lifted the lid on the challenges our star athletes face in private.

The decorated runner was on Wednesday found stabbed to death at her home in Elgeyo Marakwet County with the authorities fingering the 25-year-old’s husband Ibrahim Rotich, who was arrested in Mombasa on Thursday, as the prime suspect.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has led the public outcry over the incident and called for thorough investigations into her death.

A two-time World Championships bronze medalist in the 10,000 metres race, coupled with a fourth-place finish in the 5,000m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Game in August this year, the deceased was among the cream of Kenya’s current generation of athletes.

She passed on two weeks after setting a record time of 30 minutes, and one second in a woman-only 10-kilometre road race in Germany.

Also this week, another athlete, Edith Muthoni, was reported dead in Kirinyaga County following an altercation with her male friend identified as Kennedy Nyamu.

These reports point to a worrying trend, where our athletes struggle to piece together their personal lives after representing the country on the international stage and earning millionsof shillings in prizes.

In Tirop’s case, it was shocking to hear her family confess that she dropped out of high school to start a family, and that her relationship with Rotich was characterised by quarrels and fights.