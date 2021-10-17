Pursue athletes’ killers

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Agnes Tirop was on Wednesday found stabbed to death at her home in Elgeyo Marakwet County.
  • Another athlete, Edith Muthoni, was reported dead in Kirinyaga County following an altercation with her male friend.

The untimely demise of middle distance runner Agnes Tirop has lifted the lid on the challenges our star athletes face in private. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.