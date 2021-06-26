Punish those behind abuse of public data 

The agency in charge of data protection should expeditiously deal with the illegal registration of voters to parties they do not belong to. We take note that Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kisait has taken up this matter that has caused panic among citizens and undertaken to get to the bottom of it. That is encouraging. However, what matters is action.

For the past week, members of the public have raised concern that they have been fraudulently registered in parties they do not associate with. Associating with a party is a matter of choice. Many citizens do not belong to any party and do not want any association at all. And that has to be respected.

Yet since the matter came up, responses from the government agencies have been upsetting. The Information and Communication ministry, the Registrar of Political Parties and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission sent out wrong signals. Some were dismissive and others rash.

Selfish political interests

As we have stated before, it is illegal to use data collected from the citizens for any other purpose except that for which it was intended. It is intrusive and contravenes laws on protection of privacy. What it shows is that data collected from the citizens is not kept in safe custody.

Ms Kisait has her job well cut out. All the data collected from the citizens should not be used in any other way. In particular, use of personal information by political entities is worrisome. The data is likely to be used to achieve selfish political interests. Precisely, it can be used during elections to manipulate voting outcomes.