Punish those behind abuse of public data 

By  Editorial

  • Members of the public have raised concern that they have been fraudulently registered in parties they do not associate with.
  • Many citizens do not belong to any party and do not want any association at all.

The agency in charge of data protection should expeditiously deal with the illegal registration of voters to parties they do not belong to. We take note that Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kisait has taken up this matter that has caused panic among citizens and undertaken to get to the bottom of it. That is encouraging. However, what matters is action.

