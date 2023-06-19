Punish thieving hospitals

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) is once again making negative headlines in a grand thievery of insurers’ money by rogue hospital managers. Coming from NHIF, however, this is not surprising.

An exposé by the Nation narrates how fraudsters posing as healthcare providers have been duping hapless residents in villages across Meru County, promising to save them from the depths of arthritis complications. They even bill NHIF for procedures not done. It’s as if the common hospital slogan, “We treat, God heals”, has been twisted to “We steal, God heals”. As NTV said in its coverage of the scandal, “their pursuit of profits has ruined lives, maimed people and left others dead”.

Yesterday, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha took action by suspending branch managers in all the affected areas. Saying that the government will conduct a lifestyle audit of all the fund’s staff, she explained that what she described as a proactive step that demonstrates the commitment to uphold transparency and accountability in the healthcare sector.

The CS further directed the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board to commence their own investigations into the matter to help identify any potential misconduct or irregularities.

And, in the interest of patient safety and uninterrupted care, she directed that the affected hospitals in Meru and Nairobi transfer their patients to alternative facilities as a temporary measure to safeguard the well-being of individuals seeking medical attention while the investigations are under way.