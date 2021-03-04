Punish the merchants of violence in elections

The chaos that rocked yesterday’s by-elections in various parts of the country was troubling. The violence, vote buying, threats and intimidation witnessed demonstrate that the country has not learnt from the past. We continue to court mayhem in every election cycle.

Elections have become a cut-throat competition with players devising all sorts of crude machinations to win. This defies the principle of democracy and fair play.

Sadly, it was politicians who led in breaching the law yet society looks up to them for guidance. Those behind the anarchy must be punished and the culture of electoral fraud stemmed.

Ordinarily, by-elections hardly attract much interest and turnout is quite low. But not so this time round. The two parliamentary polls in Matungu and Kabuchai, as well as ward seats in Nakuru and Naivasha, have become such a hot contest.

They are widely viewed as a dress rehearsal for two things: One, the proposed national referendum on constitutional reforms, which might take place mid this year, and, two, the General Election that is scheduled for August next year.

Nerve-wracking affair

All through the campaigns and voting, the exercises have become a nerve-wracking affair. Yet that should not be the case. Elections are not a matter of life and death.

Even so, what happened is a pivotal lesson. The country is getting increasingly polarised and the situation is likely to worsen in the coming months as Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) campaigns pick up in earnest. Ethnic and regional mobilisation is the rule of the game and ascension to power the single crucial goal for politicians, who are ready to do anything to achieve it. But that leaves the ordinary voter worse off.