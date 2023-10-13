Punish the culprits in Sh700m NHIF fraud saga

The notoriety of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) for its perennial vulnerability to corruption and mismanagement has surfaced once again.

This time, four private hospitals are said to have siphoned some Sh700 million out of the NHIF for non-existent patients.

It is proof of blatant lack of due diligence by the health insurance agency, and one cannot rule out collusion with crooked insiders.

But the NHIF has been left with egg on its face with the revelations that the patients said to have been admitted to those hospitals were at their places of work and not bedridden in the wards.

These embarrassing findings are contained in an audit report that has been placed before Parliament.

In other words, the hospitals allegedly schemed and pocketed hundreds of millions through fictitious claims.

An investigation has revealed that in the racket executed in the 2022-2023 period, the hospitals allegedly altered and falsified information in collusion with wayward NHIF staff members and the individual cardholders to lay their hands on the over Sh700 million loot.

The National Assembly’s Health committee is using the audit reports in its investigation into the alleged shady payments made to private health facilities.

The NHIF has suspended the four hospitals from its list of contracted health facilities, but it is akin to closing the stable door after the horse has bolted. The auditors now want the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACCC) to further investigate and help recover the money.

A former CEO is on record as having admitted the NHIF loses Sh10 billion every year through corrupt dealings. The money is stolen through fraudulent claims by public and private hospitals, denying millions of Kenyans quality healthcare. This explains the clamour for reforms to make the NHIF the cog in the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme.