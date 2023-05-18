Punish striking MCAs

Members of the county assembly (MCAs) have downed their tools over the failure of the government to increase their salaries, reinstate sitting allowances, establish a Ward Development Fund and reimburse a 30 per cent tax levied on their car grants. They on May 5 issued a 14-day ultimatum after a meeting in Nairobi.

The Ward Reps have been on the warpath after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), the agency constitutionally mandated to review public servants’ terms, abolished car grants and a Sh5,000 plenary sitting allowance for them.

And while they have a right to be heard, their demands seem unreasonable. First off, the astronomical raise they are demanding flies in the face of the harsh economic reality taxpayers are in. At a time when the trend everywhere is to peg pay on performance, the demand sounds unconscionable.

Besides, the sitting allowance was scrapped on the commonsensical rationale that one cannot be paid extra for doing what they are paid a salary to do. Their role—legislation, representation and oversight—takes place in plenary sessions.

Secondly, a car grant is a benefit that should be taxed, especially now when medics and other key professional cadres have been going for months without pay, let alone increments.

The Ward Development Fund is also legally questionable as it would mean allowing them to do both executive and oversight work with regard to public expenditure.