Punish stadium scandal culprits, recover funds

Last August, Nairobi lost a spirited bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Should the rights have been awarded, Kenya would have become the first African nation to host the prestigious biennial global track and field competition.

Hopes were high after Nairobi successfully hosted the World Athletics Under-18 Championships in 2017, followed by a memorable World Athletics U-20 Championships in 2021 with the latter pulling it off despite the coronavirus pandemic.

And with the increasingly popular, annual Kip Keino Classic track and field action at Kasarani an instant hit on the World Athletics Continental Tour calendar, the Nairobi bid committee was confident of bagging the 2025 hosting rights.

But the World Athletics president, Lord Sebastian Coe, explained that the decision to choose Tokyo over Nairobi was due to the Japanese capital’s impeccable infrastructure. The athletics legend said despite its athletics pedigree, gallant athletes and passion for the sport, Kenya stood no chance due to its archaic and dilapidated sports infrastructure.

With Kasarani well past its sell-by date and Nyayo National Stadium lacking crucial support systems like a warm-up track, media infrastructure and other facilities, the only way for Kenya to host a top senior global competition is by constructing new stadiums—from scratch.

But this never seems to be a priority for the government and, sadly, resources voted towards constructing or upgrading various stadiums end up in the pockets of a handful of unscrupulous individuals.

This newspaper yesterday ran a disturbing story on how funds voted for stadium works were not utilised for the intended purposes with venues degenerating into abandoned construction sites as contractors’ bank balances bulged.

Meanwhile, our athletes, who proudly put the nation on the global map with their ubiquitous podium finishes on the international stage, are left with nowhere to train. Successive governments have pledged to revamp sports facilities but don’t.