Punish rogue officers aiding suspects’ escape

The National Police Service has been left with egg on its face following the escape of some high-risk suspects from police cells in Nairobi. It sounds like a made-up tale, but 13 suspects, including a suspected serial killer, are now on the run.

What is shocking is the confirmation that some rogue police officers may have abetted the suspects’ daring dash to freedom. The officers who were directly in charge of Gigiri Police Station and the local police division were then promptly interdicted and arrested.

Yesterday, the five were arraigned, accused of helping the suspected serial killer and 12 Eritreans to escape. Corruption is believed to have cleared the way for the suspects to flee, with some police officers reportedly having been handsomely paid to let them go.

This incident is particularly intriguing because the police station located in this secure neighbourhood, including foreign diplomatic missions’ officers, has a low-level live fence around and the main gate has sentries round-the-clock. None reported any incident until discovery of the security breach in the morning.

The police service’s image has also been recently soiled by the brutality meted out on peaceful demonstrators. Police reportedly shot dead over 50 Gen Z protesters and injured hundreds of others. In February, a Kenyan wanted in the United States for murder escaped from police custody also in Nairobi. Fortunately, he was later re-arrested and repatriation orders issued for him to be sent back to the US to face trial for his girlfriend’s murder.

These rogue police officers who undermine the administration of justice by aiding suspects to escape from lawful custody and engaging in other devious actions must be weeded out of the service and punished to serve as a deterrent.