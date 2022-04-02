Agencies should punish Raila chopper attackers, their political masters 

The attack on Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s helicopter in Uasin Gishu County on Friday evening is a despicable act that must be condemned in the strongest terms possible.

Though neither Mr Odinga nor any member of his entourage was hurt in the mayhem, the helicopter’s windshield was shattered and rocks hurled at cars in the ODM leader’s convoy, badly damaging them.

It is encouraging to hear that police in the area moved swiftly following the incident and by yesterday evening, had arrested 17 suspects. They must now carry out thorough investigations to get to the bottom of this unfortunate occurrence and prosecute all offenders that needlessly desecrated a sombre moment. The ODM leader had gone to the area to attend the funeral of Eldoret businessman Jackson Kibor, whom he described as a close personal friend.

The youthful criminals targeted Mr Odinga’s entourage immediately after the burial and it could have been worse had the stones hurled at the visitors hit the opposition leader or any of his aides. The police must quickly establish how the attack was planned and its intentions. Then the masterminds must be speedily sought, apprehended and questioned.

This was not the first violent incident during Mr Odinga’s foray into the North Rift territory where his opponent and former ally Ruto enjoys fanatical support.

The former Prime Minister had earlier been heckled at Iten in Elgeyo-Marakwet County and was forced to prematurely end his address to a hostile group.

This is a political season, with eyes on the August elections, when intolerance among the various groups tends to rear its ugly head. It is therefore commendable that Deputy President and Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential hopeful William Ruto, in whose political backyard the mayhem occurred, has strongly condemned it. And so have other senior politicians from the region and elsewhere.

Mr Ruto, describing the reprehensible incident as regrettable, has called on Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to arrest the culprits for questioning. The DP, who is expected to face the Azimio leader in the presidential poll, called for an election free of violence.

For his part, Mr Odinga, while praising the security officers on the ground for doing everything to ensure his team’s safety, expressed his desire to see a peaceful campaign leading to free and fair elections in August.

Political tolerance

It is imperative that all politicians from both sides of the political divide strongly denounce such barbaric actions by their opponents’ supporters and also their own.

There is a need for political tolerance amid the high-octane competition for leadership positions that is bound to be witnessed in the coming polls.

As has been pointed out many times, everything possible must be done from now onwards to avoid potentially deadly confrontations between the supporters of rival political groups. For peace to prevail during the campaigns, supporters of the various groups should choose to stay away or if they must go to their opponents’ rallies, maintain peace. And security personnel should be deployed in reasonable numbers to maintain law and order.

What the politicians must never forget at any time is the fact that the Constitution guarantees the freedom of movement, speech and association. All parties have every right to field candidates anywhere in the country and the politicians are free to go around and solicit votes. They have a right to sell their manifestos and ideas so that the people can choose their favourite when they freely cast their ballot.

The elections are nearly four months away and Kenyans deserve peace and quiet to be able to listen to and evaluate the candidates when proper campaigns begin. It is laudable that most of the politicians have vowed to resist any attempts to plunge the country into the kind of mayhem witnessed during the 2007 post-election violence. Then, nearly 1,500 innocent Kenyans were slaughtered and thousands displaced from their homes and farms.