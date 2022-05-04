Punish all the principals bending admission rules

Form One students started reporting to schools across the country yesterday. The more than 1,200,000 learners begin their secondary school life at a time when the economy is depressed and most families are struggling financially.

However, there are disturbing reports that some principals have defied a directive by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha that schools should not demand non-essential items before admission.

While launching Form One selections, Prof Magoha exempted items like pangas, jembes, hockey sticks and foolscap in order to ease the burden on parents. It’s commendable that the government now supplies all learners with textbooks with parents only having to meet the cost of reference materials such as dictionaries and atlases. However, no student should be denied admission for lack of such items.

In this regard, students joining boarding schools, who also have to pay fees beyond their families’ reach, are worst hit. While the capacity of day secondary schools has been expanded, many vulnerable children are safer in boarding schools.

Some principals have been accused of charging exorbitant fees while others direct parents to buy items at specific outlets at exorbitant cost, suggesting collusion to fleece parents. Some schools ask students to pay the full fees before admission. This poses a great danger to the 100 per cent transition policy. Yesterday, Prof Magoha told principals to be lenient with the students. This is vital considering the process of awarding the 9,000 Elimu Scholarships is still ongoing.