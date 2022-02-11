Punish politicians for rampant reckless talk

The season that brings out the worst in Kenyan politicians is here again. The electoral agency is yet to blow the whistle to the August 9 elections, but politicians have been crisscrossing the country beating the drums of war.

What is more disgusting about the premature campaigns is the crude conduct of politicians making offensive statements and hurling insults at their would-be opponents.

True, some groupings that will play a major role in the elections have already emerged, but there are no candidates yet. What we have are aspirants for the various elective seats.

There has also been an ugly spat between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his estranged deputy, Dr William Ruto.

Though the country cherishes the freedom of expression, this is no justification for juniors to disrespect their seniors and vice versa. The President and the DP hold the highest offices in the land and should serve as role models. Their recent exchanges demean their offices.

As if taking the cue from them, other politicians have been spewing filth that is beneath their status. Trending on mainstream and social media today is Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, who alleged at a public rally that President Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party rigged the 2017 General Election.

She added that they could as well tamper with the coming vote to ensure that their favourite candidate wins. The MP may just have been politicking, but allegations of rigging of elections have in the past sparked deadly violence.