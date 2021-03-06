Punish perpetrators of mini-elections violence

  • Violence, intimidation and bribery have become the currencies in politics.
  • This is primitive, criminal and distressing, and must be stopped.

The chaos witnessed at the recent by-elections across the country gravely demonstrated that the country is headed in the wrong direction. Violence, intimidation and bribery have become the currencies in politics. This is primitive, criminal and distressing, and must be stopped. And the only way to deal with that is to seize the perpetrators, prosecute and punish them accordingly.

