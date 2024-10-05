Punish lending firms ripping off customers

Predatory lenders are on the prowl, causing a lot of pain and suffering after luring borrowers into their traps. There has been a proliferation of these crooked operators, both in physical locations and online. They are vicious and seem to enjoy trapping and taking advantage of the desperation of people genuinely looking for finances to start or improve their businesses.

These notoriously brutal lenders have a stranglehold, especially on the boda boda business. The lenders often forcibly repossess the motorbikes instead of renegotiating terms or offering concessions to genuinely struggling debtors. The numerous online lending apps are also notorious for wooing and ripping off gullible borrowers. Some have debt collectors who are literally extortionists who make aggressive demands and issue threats.

However, their days could be numbered as the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) begins to flex its muscles. The CAK has just fined a logbook loans firm for false credit terms. Desperate for loans, some people stake their motor vehicle logbooks before the reality of the unfair terms dawns on them after they have signed up.

The competition watchdog has slapped the car logbook loans provider with a Sh10.85 million fine and ordered it to refund more than Sh340,000 to three customers. Investigations revealed false and misleading credit payment terms.

It is laudable that the CAK has ordered the lender to refrain from misrepresenting facts and stop brutalising clients and seek to amicably resolve complaints. This is a warning that should be heeded by other lenders as well.

One person took a Sh300,000 loan in 2021 and after repaying it for 20 months was given a statement, indicating that he had a balance of Sh392,000. The amount repayable had been computed in US dollars and yet the loan was disbursed in Kenya shillings.