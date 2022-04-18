Punish errant envoys

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has set her eyes beyond our borders to chronicle the nauseating abuse of office by Kenyans whose mandate is to promote and articulate the country’s interests overseas. Similar cases of mismanagement and theft of public funds at home revealed in her reports happen with abandon in our missions abroad as well.

An audit of the missions exposes horrifying irregularities and mismanagement of properties put at the diplomats’ disposal to ease their work.

Ms Gathungu has called out the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nairobi for failure to supervise its staff in the foreign missions. She has documented a worrying state of the properties, some of which were uninsured. It’s sad that the rot has been found in the top Kenyan missions. They include Washington, DC and New York in the United States and Geneva in Switzerland.

One would expect that the people selected to work overseas are highly qualified, competent and experienced. They work in places where other countries have also sent their very best. This is not to suggest that officials at home need not be competent. The scrutiny on the ones overseas is because they represent the country and must project its very best image.

The expectations of the holders of public office is entrenched in the law and must be strictly enforced. The Public Finance Management Act requires a public officer to ensure proper use, custody and maintenance of public property. The officials must prevent damage to the properties under their care and diligently secure public financial interests. Sadly, many don’t.