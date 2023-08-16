Punish crooks and refund cash in scholarship rip-off

Just spare a thought for the desperate parents in the North Rift region who scrounged, sold property, including land, or borrowed money at hefty interest rates to pay for their children to get scholarships to Finland and Canada that never were. The botched student airlift has been the source of sore pain that saw the parents threatening to disrupt the ongoing Devolution Conference in Eldoret.

And from this Uasin Gishu County mess, a heroine, Mercy Tarus, has emerged. The young woman bravely challenged the county leaders to refund the money paid for the programme. While hundreds of students, including Mercy, never left the country despite having paid the required amounts in full, some of those who did are stuck in Finland, starving, after their universities discontinued their studies over fee arrears.

The matter has finally drawn in President William Ruto, who ordered the county’s leaders to immediately refund the money. And Senator Jackson Mandago, who initiated the scheme during his tenure as the governor, and several other county officials are now in police custody. They are expected to be arraigned in Nakuru today to face charges of conspiring to steal Sh1.1 billion from a KCB account registered under the Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund for the programme.

It is now up to the county to take full responsibility and compensate the parents. Preliminary investigations show this was a rip-off devised by the greedy county officials. As the parents waited for the children to benefit from the airlift, the crooks withdrew the money from the bank and squandered it. They withdrew the millions of shillings for their personal use.