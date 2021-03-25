Punish brutal askaris

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

The most talked-about incident in the past few days is the brutal arrest of a hawker by Kisumu Town askaris. It has been roundly condemned for the shocking brutality. The sight of a woman clinging to the back of a pick-up while being dragged along a tarmac road in the lakeside town has left many stunned.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.