Punish brutal askaris

The most talked-about incident in the past few days is the brutal arrest of a hawker by Kisumu Town askaris. It has been roundly condemned for the shocking brutality. The sight of a woman clinging to the back of a pick-up while being dragged along a tarmac road in the lakeside town has left many stunned.

It is highly unlikely that the men who sat comfortably at the back of the vehicle, as well as the driver, could have failed to subdue the suspect and take her into the cells.

It is true that the officers enforcing law and order in the towns have their hands full. Hawkers are particularly notorious for flouting rules and regulations. They will invade and display their merchandise where they are forbidden. Their only motivation is to make a sale. Many leave litter strewn all over the place. In other words, these petty traders can be a nuisance. However, they do not deserve the inhumane treatment that was meted out on this woman.

It is, therefore, encouraging to note that none other than Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o has promptly stated that he was “saddened and shocked by the very unfortunate incident in Kisumu”. However, even more importantly, he has ordered the immediate suspension from duty of the officers involved in this shameful act.

The heavy-handed tactics have been synonymous with Nairobi and Mombasa are, rather sadly, spreading to other towns. This is unacceptable. This country treasures the rule of law. If hawkers or any other people have broken the law or flouted regulations, they should not be assaulted but subjected to due process.