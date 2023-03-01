Public universities should review funding strategies

These are difficult times for cash-strapped public universities and the situation could worsen. But these institutions produce the high-level manpower the country needs. This calls for innovative efforts to not only keep them afloat but also discharge their mandate.

The universities have accumulated debts amounting to Sh50 billion. This is a colossal sum of money that could have justified their being wound up. But their continued existence confirms just how vital these institutions are.

Every university is grappling with tough challenges as it seeks immediate and long-term solutions to the crisis. Egerton University, for instance, will have to lay off some lecturers and other staff as it scraps eight-degree courses. More than 200 employees will lose their jobs. Like the others struggling with financial woes, Egerton must cut its huge costs.

But the courses to be axed raise eyebrows as they are among the major disciplines the country badly needs. Those targeted include Bachelor of Industrial Technology; Bachelor of Technology in Civil Engineering; and Bachelor of Science in Soil, Environment and Land Use Management, Wildlife and Dairy Resources Management. These are crucial courses. But the monthly wage bill of Sh135 million is massive and there are other related costs. Egerton has run up a debt of Sh9 billion.

These universities depend almost entirely on the Exchequer. In the current Budget, the government capped Egerton’s allocation at Sh3.7 billion, against a requirement of Sh5 billion. Since its election last August, the Ruto administration has signalled that it cannot continue shouldering the burden.

President William Ruto has ruled out immediate plans to increase university fees—from Sh16,000 to Sh48,000 as proposed—and allayed privatisation fears. The long-term solution is the search for alternative funding to reduce reliance on the government.