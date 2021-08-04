Public service staff data must be protected well

The revelation that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) does not have an offsite data back-up system is startling. It is unbelievable that, in this day and age, an agency that wields so much power and clout and is bestowed with such an enormous responsibility of guiding the public sector’s human resource operation cannot keep its data in safe custody somewhere.

Indeed, it is ridiculous that the best the commission can do is provide directors with portable hard disks to store the data, which they carry home. Nothing can be so risky and absurd.

SRC was established a decade ago with the express purpose of setting and reviewing remuneration and benefits of all state officers. Secondly, it is charged with the responsibility of advising national and county governments on the remuneration of all other public officers. That is a huge mandate.

In the execution of its mandate, SRC collects and keeps data for all public sector workers. It also conducts regular human resource surveys to determine the prevailing compensation rates for public servants. Underpinning this is the desire to make the public sector a competitive and attractive employer.

Market surveys and related research generate a lot of data, which requires proper management. This includes data cleaning, verification, guaranteeing integrity and making it easy for retrieval.

All data collected from the employees or generated through market surveys ought to be safely stored and jealously guarded. Anything to the contrary is fraught with risk. This is the point Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu highlighted in SRC’s audited accounts report for 2019/20.

The reason SRC has no data back-up system is lack of cash. First, it shows a singular lack of sensitivity and non-responsiveness to urgent needs. Secondly, it presents a critical case for The National Treasury’s intervention.