Public service staff data must be protected well

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • In the execution of its mandate, SRC collects and keeps data for all public sector workers.
  • It also conducts regular human resource surveys to determine the prevailing compensation rates for public servants.

The revelation that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) does not have an offsite data back-up system is startling. It is unbelievable that, in this day and age, an agency that wields so much power and clout and is bestowed with such an enormous responsibility of guiding the public sector’s human resource operation cannot keep its data in safe custody somewhere. 

