Public holiday big waste

The controversy dogging yesterday’s public holiday continues with many people still confused even about its official name. The former Moi Day, marked on October 10 as a tribute to the country’s second President Daniel arap Moi, is now known as Utamaduni Day.

But that is not all. Moi Day became a casualty of the 2010 Constitution that reorganised public holidays. Kenyatta Day, named in honour of founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, became Mashujaa (Heroes) Day to incorporate all freedom fighters and others who did exemplary things for the nation.

After the Moi tribute was axed, some people went to court. In 2017, the Supreme Court reinstated it but it was renamed Huduma Day — to celebrate service to the community and nation. But in December 2020, it became Utamaduni Day.

Cultural heritage

The day is meant to promote unity and culture and national cohesion. It is an occasion to bring together ethnic and linguistic groups in song and dance. But should the citizens of a country struggling with economic woes waste the day, slowing down production and wealth creation? Workers need not take the day off to commemorate service or cultural heritage.

A precedent has been set by the United Nations, which has special days for various things, but they are never used to let people sit at home or just engage in revelry. It would make more sense to mark Utamaduni Day the same way the UN-themed days are recognised. Celebrate culture as you go on working to enrich the country instead of idling at home.