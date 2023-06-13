Prudence crucial as KQ seeks strategic partner

A push by loss-making Kenya Airways (KQ) to bring on board a strategic investor to salvage its business is welcome, though caution is needed to have the right partner for the job. The national carrier has, for a long time relied on billions of shillings in unsustainable financial support from the taxpayer with negligible results in terms of finding its fiscal footing.

For instance, in Financial Years 2021/22 and 2022/23 alone, KQ received Sh50 billion in bailouts from taxpayer funds but its streak of poor performance has dragged on with the airline’s losses doubling to Sh38.3 billion for the year ended March compared to the previous period. A key shift is, however, that this support will no longer be available to KQ going forward after the National Treasury ruled out any fresh capital injection in the airline for FY 2023/24.

It is encouraging that KQ has opted to think outside the box and scout for a strategic partner to inject capital into its dream turnaround plan, “Project Kifaru”, which is targeted at fleet and network optimisation. But it will have to comprehensively evaluate its specific needs and weak points and make the perfect choice of a partner to deliver on its expectations.

Taxpayer support is increasingly improbable in a tough economic environment where competing interests such as healthcare and food security will have priority for funding. KQ must, therefore, treat its search for an appropriate strategic investor as a do-or-die matter because its options for survival have shrunk with the unplugging of taxpayer bailouts.

Importantly, while KQ may be in a desperate situation financially, its management should resist the risk of being pushed into a corner by exploitative partners who may abuse their greater leverage to force unfavourable terms of the contract down its throat. They should avoid arrangements that create an obstacle to attaining the airline’s goal of being competitive again.