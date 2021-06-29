Provide oxygen, save lives

The Covid-19 pandemic is getting out of control in the 13 western Kenya counties that only recently introduced stringent measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The health facilities in the lake region are, apparently, getting overwhelmed.

However, the most worrying development is requiring Covid-19 patients to bring their own oxygen to hospital. An acute shortage in the region is forcing relatives to take their own cylinders to hospitals to keep their kin alive as they are treated. This is crucial, because the respiratory disease easily overpowers patients who lack access to oxygen during treatment.

It could not get crazier as the region now stares at chaos with difficulty in ensuring controls and standards so that treatment is not disrupted. The sight of people storming hospitals with gas cylinders can only be a recipe for disaster that the health authorities must urgently address.

Last week, six families in Kakamega County were asked to bring their own oxygen cylinders to hospital before their patients could be attended to. Some patients have been asked to pay Sh20,000 for a bed and another Sh50,000 for treatment. These amounts are beyond the reach of many people in the rural areas and urban dwellers as well. It’s a costly business, which means only the rich, or those whose families can quickly raise huge sums of money, will be treated.

The situation is so bad that, in Kisumu County, 88 deaths have been recorded this month with 10 in Homa Bay, 23 in Kericho, 12 in Bomet and seven in Busia.