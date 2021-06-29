Provide oxygen, save lives

Editorial

  • The most worrying development is requiring Covid-19 patients to bring their own oxygen to hospital.
  • The situation is so bad that, in Kisumu County, 88 deaths have been recorded this month with 10 in Homa Bay, 23 in Kericho, 12 in Bomet and seven in Busia.

The Covid-19 pandemic is getting out of control in the 13 western Kenya counties that only recently introduced stringent measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The health facilities in the lake region are, apparently, getting overwhelmed.

