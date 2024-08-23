Provide interim health insurance for students

One of the most delicate challenges the government is facing is ensuring access to quality and affordable healthcare for all. Health is a human right.

It is particularly critical for the school-going youth, who are quite vulnerable to disease and accidents but have been without medical cover for over half-a-year.

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), which catered for the learners in primary and secondary schools, was discontinued last December.

This was in preparation for the transition to the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), which is at the core of the reforms to eliminate the shortcomings of the NHIF, including corruption, inefficiency and endemic mismanagement. However, the SHIF has yet to take off, having been dogged by controversy, with its rollout hampered by court orders.

The biggest setback has been the quashing by the High Court as unconstitutional the three key laws that were expected to anchor the new public health scheme. As schools are set to reopen next week, this is a matter that must be prioritised.

A medical cover for these young people is absolutely essential. It is, especially so for the learners in the boarding schools. But even their day school counterparts are exposed to health risks.

Cognizant of this grave exposure, the Ministry of Education has directed that the learners should enrol with the SHIF before schools reopen. Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang says the students will be required to register as the dependants of their parents in the new scheme.

This directive comes as a relief to the thousands of learners who were left without healthcare after the government discontinued the Sh4.5 billion EduAfya health insurance for schools. Under the new medical scheme, every Kenyan aged 18 and above will be required to make mandatory contributions to the SHIF to enable the financing of universal health coverage.