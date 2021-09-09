Provide food to save lives

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s declaration of the drought ravaging the northern regions of the country as a national disaster is not a joking matter. Nothing could have driven home the dire message more than his personal involvement and the clear and unequivocal statement.

The cardinal duty of any government is to protect lives from all manner of threats, including hunger and starvation. Of course, food shortages have been synonymous with this region for several reasons, including the harsh climate and lack of rains to drive agriculture.

In the past, deaths have occurred, exposing the government’s soft underbelly. The crisis calls for swift action, hence the need for special interventions.

Such a declaration enables the speeding up of relief food distribution to save lives. Every effort must be made to acquire and move supplies into the food-insecure areas. It is also the best way to attract attention and support from international organisations and donors.

This announcement comes just a month after the National Drought Management Authority revealed that 2.1 million Kenyans were facing an acute food shortage and would require urgent assistance in the next six months. This is a sharp increase from the 1.4 million who faced hunger in April due to drought and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bearing the brunt of the suffering are mostly the people living in 12 arid and semi-arid counties. In the short-term, they urgently need water and relief food. They should also be enabled to sell their livestock instead of watching them drop dead, resulting in a double tragedy for the pastoral households.