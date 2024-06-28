Provide facilities to solve education crisis

The problems bedeviling the education sector are not going away anytime soon. In fact, they are likely to get worse as the transition to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) from the 8-4-4 education system becomes even more difficult.

However, education reform is inevitable to impart appropriate knowledge and skills to contribute to nation building.

The ongoing annual Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) conference in Mombasa, which is being attended by at least 7,000 principals from across the country, is the right forum for such brainstorming.

This key event is once again being attended by top government officials, including technocrats from top public agencies.

As the principals prepared for this meeting, one of the key issues was delayed capitation. Others include congestion in secondary schools as a result of the 100 per cent transition policy, preparations for the Junior Secondary School (JSS) and funding to improve school infrastructure and facilities.

Budgetary constraints

However, a more immediate challenge has just arisen. Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu says the 46,000 JSS teachers will have to wait much longer to be hired on a permanent basis.

These teachers only recently called off their strike to allow negotiations with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Education ministry to grant them permanent and pensionable terms.

Now, CS Machogu says it will not be possible, as the government is facing budgetary constraints that have been worsened by the shelving of the controversial Finance Bill, 2024.

It is this that the government was apparently banking on to enable the teachers’ permanent employment. The impending budgetary cuts are a huge blow to the interns hired in 2019. Some Sh18 billion had been allocated for this.

But on Thursday, TSC chief Nancy Macharia had assured the JSS intern teachers that all those in the public schools would be offered permanent contracts.

There should be no relenting on the efforts to put up more facilities to cater for the JSS Grades 7, 8 and 9.