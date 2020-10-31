Provide BBI road map, forum to iron out issues

The launch of the Building Bridges Initiative report on Monday by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga was the climax of a two-year journey whose stated objectives broadly include entrenching far-reaching reforms and ensuring a united Kenya. Since then, the rallying call has been to read the document and make informed decisions about the proposals.

At the core is amending various articles of the Constitution to fix political, social and economic challenges that have persistently dogged the county.

Whereas the Constitution has been hailed for providing a robust and expansive bill of rights and introducing devolution, among others, it has not addressed ethnic and regional marginalisation and historical injustices.

The presidency still enjoys massive powers, making it a centre of attraction that is always aggressively contested. There is, therefore, justification for constitutional amendments to create a just society.

However, after the launch, the public was not informed about the next steps in implementing the BBI recommendations or resolving contentious issues in the report?

The BBI report and the legislative proposals require further interrogation. People living with disabilities, the Senate, health workers, teachers’ unions and politicians, among other groups, have raised pertinent questions about the proposals.

All these point to the fact that the public wants the contentious issues revised before the proposals are subjected either to parliamentary debate or national referendum.

President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, together with the BBI team, should explain to the public the next steps in the journey. They should also create a platform for harnessing views before the final documents are published and adopted.