Provide apt solutions for frequent blackouts

The performance of Kenya Power, which is a key national public enterprise, has been wanting for years. The recent countrywide power outages that lasted up to 10 hours are a manifestation of inefficiency and national shame.

In the financial year ending last June, the power utility, which enjoys a near monopoly, posted a Sh3 billion net loss. But Kenyans continue grappling with high electricity bills as Kenya Power fails to discharge its mandate to expectations. Ironically, Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir recently confirmed that there is actually enough power in the country.

The only challenge is transition, where, for example, in the western region, the infrastructure is outdated and unable to cope with the increasing demand from new commercial and individual consumers. Inefficiency is also evident in inordinate delays of new connections, questionable billing systems and other inefficiencies.

The increasing blackouts are costly for businesses and a huge inconvenience to households and individuals as they do not get value for the electricity bills they pay.

Last August, Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu shocked a parliamentary committee investigating the high cost of electricity, when she revealed that Kenyans are paying for electricity they have not consumed, and which Kenya Power cannot confirm.