Protecting savings from fraudsters urgent task

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • A data breach could be disastrous for an industry that is built on trust with thousands of its customers. 
  • Fraud attempts on the country’s overall financial sector have been on the increase in the wake of the big shift towards digital services.

A new report on the state of cyber security among saccos in Kenya has triggered debate on the safety of customer deposits. According to the survey, more than half of saccos still lack data recovery mechanisms despite a recent increase in attempts by criminals to hack into their IT systems. It says 42 per cent of the saccos have no monitoring and alerting activities in place and 16 per cent only track their system vendor’s activities on their networks when a problem occurs.

