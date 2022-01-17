Protecting savings from fraudsters urgent task

A new report on the state of cyber security among saccos in Kenya has triggered debate on the safety of customer deposits. According to the survey, more than half of saccos still lack data recovery mechanisms despite a recent increase in attempts by criminals to hack into their IT systems. It says 42 per cent of the saccos have no monitoring and alerting activities in place and 16 per cent only track their system vendor’s activities on their networks when a problem occurs.

This is a risky situation that should be addressed urgently because saccos, like other financial organisations, hold vast amounts of customers’ funds and personal information. A data breach could be disastrous for an industry that is built on trust with thousands of its customers.

Fraud attempts on the country’s overall financial sector have been on the increase in the wake of the big shift towards digital services and many players are on record having confirmed various forms and degrees of breaches on their systems. Cases have been reported of some customers being locked out of their accounts and funds stolen after falling prey to fraudsters posing as staff of saccos and other financial services firms.

This isn’t unique for Kenya. Globally, firms are struggling to contain attempts on their data security in a tricky environment where fraudsters are constantly racing ahead of them and inventing new ways of beating their defence systems.

The managers of saccos must urgently review their operations to ensure their cyber security systems are constantly upgraded to limit the threat of attacks. The industry should appreciate that security breaches are a big risk and it is only proper that they are prepared by installing defence mechanisms that would help them to quickly identify, isolate and resolve attacks with minimal disruption to business operations.