Protect young men from increased sexual violence

The findings in a new survey on the incidence of sexual violence among Kenyan men will come as a big shock to many people, who only think of women as the victims of this vice.

This calls for more efforts to sensitise the public on sexual and gender-based violence.

The “Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) 2022” report says men in their 20s and 30s suffer sexual violence the most.

Those aged 20-24 are the most affected. Of course, the incidence among women is much higher. But all the victims deserve to be protected from predators.

The report says 6.9 per cent of men aged 15-54 have suffered sexual violence in their lifetime. Due to stigma, men are more likely to keep secret such attacks to avoid public shame.

After all, they are traditionally drilled not to cry or reveal information that might cast doubt on their supposed macho status.

Divorced, widowed

Interestingly, men who are divorced, separated or widowed suffered the highest rate of sexual abuse, 21.1 per cent, with 94.7 per cent of the cases at the hands of former wives or intimate partners.

The abuse is worse in urban areas, at 8.5 per cent, with 5.1 per cent of the cases in the past 12 months.

Men aged 20-24 (8.1 per cent) have suffered sexual violence, 5.5 per cent over the past year. This is the highest rate, based on information provided by the 921 men. In contrast, 13 per cent of women were sexually assaulted over the same period.

This latest survey brings to the fore a menace than is often hushed up or swept under the carpet, supposedly to protect the victims.

But the perpetrators walk scot-free after committing the heinous crime. Some families strike a deal with the abuser for some financial consideration, oblivious of the deadly long-term emotional consequences for the victims.