Protect young athletes

The death of Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete Damaris Muthee Mutua in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, is an urgent reminder that the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) needs a new approach. The results of a post-mortem on her body show she was strangled.

The decomposing body of Mutua, 28, was discovered on Tuesday in a rental house. Ethiopian athlete Eskinder Hailemariam Folie is one of the prime suspects in the case.

Mutua’s death comes about seven months after the lifeless body of 2015 World Cross Country champion Agnes Tirop was found at her home in Iten with stab wounds on her neck. Tirop’s husband, Ibrahim Rotich, is still being held in connection with the incident of October 13 last year. That month another athlete, Edith Muthoni, died in a case of domestic violence in Kirinyaga. Her husband, Kennedy Chomba, is in police custody in connection with her death.

The same month, international runner Hosea Macharinyang died of suspected suicide at his home in Marakwet.

Athletics Kenya (AK) launched a series of consultative forums countrywide over the crisis. In July, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed set up a Ministerial Committee on Gender Welfare in Sports to address issues of equality in sports. Its report showed that sexual abuse has been normalised in sports.