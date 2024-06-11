Protect security facilities

Building approvals in the urban centres ensure order and safety. The capital city, Nairobi, has had an elaborate approvals system that worked quite well. Where contractors are found to have violated regulations, the structures are simply demolished. However, the proliferation of buildings appearing to contravene guidelines means that those charged with the approvals are sleeping on the job.

There is impressive investment in building construction in Eastleigh. Commercial and residential highrise buildings are coming up in large numbers in the vibrant suburb. But those putting up the properties must follow the guidelines.

Some have been rattled by President William Ruto’s declaration that he will ensure Moi Air Base, in the neighbourhood, is protected. All security installations must be secured against encroachment by private developers. This being a military facility, the regulations on the height of buildings near it must be strictly enforced. Hopefully, the approvals were proper.

City county building approvals must be based on standards agreed with Kenya Air Force and the Kenya Defence Forces. Some people stand to lose their huge investments, but the safety of security installations must never be compromised.

The developers are alarmed and the uncertainty is frustrating. However, security facilities must be protected by enforcing compliance with the building heights regulations. This is a delicate balance between national security, on the one hand, and lucrative trade and investment, on the other hand.

Having tall buildings near a military air base is risky, especially in these days of rampant terrorism. If any approvals were unprocedurally given, the buildings should be demolished, the culpable officials punished and owners compensated.

Another option is to relocate the air base, which has since been encircled by commercial and residential properties, to allow the suburb to thrive.