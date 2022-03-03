Protect school calendar

The 2021 academic year officially ends today although some schools have already closed. It brings a much-needed break for the learners and teachers who have been busy year with the terms running back-to-back and only brief breaks. The year has tested the resilience of the various stakeholders in education who deserve to be applauded.

The support from parents to support the running of schools in the middle of the pandemic that caused job losses and closure of some businesses stands out for praise. They’ve had to pay school fees four times in a year and will still do so this year.

The year has had its fair of challenges too especially with students’ discipline. The second term was particularly affected but this term has ended on a positive note.

Parents will spend the next seven weeks with their children at home. The experience of 2020 is still fresh on our minds when thousands of learners dropped out of school after schools closed for months. It calls for more supervision by parents and responsibility on the side of the learners.

The 2022 academic year will commence in late April. It will be the last leg of the crash programme that began in January last year. Much will be demanded from the government to ensure that normalcy returns in January next year and ease the pressure on all stakeholders.

Every care must be taken to ensure that the electioneering slated for August does not affect the school calendar. The Teachers Service Commission also needs to take advantage of the break to talk with the teachers’ unions which have already voiced discontent over various issues before the new year begins.

The government must also support the Kenya National Examinations Council which will administer two sets of primary and secondary school examinations alongside other assessments for the competency-based curriculum.