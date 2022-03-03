Protect school calendar

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The year has tested the resilience of the various stakeholders in education who deserve to be applauded.
  • The support from parents to support the running of schools in the middle of the pandemic stands out for praise.

The 2021 academic year officially ends today although some schools have already closed. It brings a much-needed break for the learners and teachers who have been busy year with the terms running back-to-back and only brief breaks. The year has tested the resilience of the various stakeholders in education who deserve to be applauded.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.