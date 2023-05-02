Protect rape victims

The story of a South Korean DNA testing company unilaterally destroying samples of more than 400 rape victims of the 2007/2008 post-election violence is unbelievably sad.

The imagination of the fact that the vital evidence needed for them to seek justice for the horrendous sexual crimes committed against them hurts deeply.

Documentation by reputable organisations, including the Justice Philip Waki-led Commission of Inquiry into the Post-Election Violence, and the Coalition on Violence against Women, lists police officers, gangs, neighbours, relatives, supposed friends and workers in internally displaced persons’ camps as perpetrators of the sexual violence. What the South Korean firm did can only be equated to abetting impunity: Vindicating the perpetrators while indignifying the survivors.

In retrospect, the survivors opted for an overseas company for lack of a local forensic firm they would entrust with their DNA samples. The lack of domestic mechanisms for safeguarding evidence from survivors of sexual violence is still a problem.

In 2019, then-Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba sought to introduce a law to specifically address loopholes in the gathering, processing and storage of forensic evidence related to sexual offences.

But the Parliamentary Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs advised her to incorporate the provisions of her Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence Bill (2019) in the Sexual Offences Act through amendments. By the time she did so, in 2020, Covid-19 knocked.

It’s time legislators passed laws protective of the sexual violence evidence. For any rape or defilement case, evidence from the survivors is the only crack to a successful prosecution, consequent to the conviction of the perpetrator to serve the mandatory terms. On the matter at hand, the government ought to step in to ensure the citizens get justice.