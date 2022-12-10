Protect rail city from graft

The development of Nairobi Railway City is a great idea that is long overdue. Its potential explains the interest shown by the foreign investors and partners teaming up with the government to make it a reality.

With the decline in the railway transport sector, this area has remained largely underutilised, affecting commuters and businesses while denying the government revenue.

Britain is collaborating with Kenya to initiate the multimillion shillings project. It is definitely informed by the success in the development of urban commuter railway transport in cities in the United Kingdom.

Some of the land is expected to be used to put up affordable housing units to ease the endemic shortage in the city. But even more important is the proposal to establish a non-motorised transport system, eco-friendly green spaces and a modern matatu terminus.

It will become a boost to the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network, whose implementation has remained rather sluggish and yet it is so important.

Talk of killing two birds with one stone. The railway city, if implemented as planned, will help to decongest the capital city and also become an economic hub for all manner of small-scale businesses.

Congestion is a major problem, which gobbles up resources, with many man hours lost in traffic jams daily. In this new plan, the railway system delivers on two fronts: Easing transport and providing access to decent retail outlets. It will also create jobs and markets for traders.

The only challenge is that public projects started with similar enthusiasm have ended up being avenues for the wastage of funds.