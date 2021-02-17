Protect public interest

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • One of the public firms that have gained notoriety for wastefulness and mismanagement is Kenya Meat Commission (KMC).
  • It was, therefore, hardly surprising that President Uhuru Kenyatta last year transferred KMC from the Ministry of Agriculture to that of Defence.

Some of the officials assigned to run public enterprises have not always done a good job. These organisations end up becoming conduits for wanton wastage and pilferage of resources.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.