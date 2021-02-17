Protect public interest

Some of the officials assigned to run public enterprises have not always done a good job. These organisations end up becoming conduits for wanton wastage and pilferage of resources.

They thus fail to achieve the goals for which they were set up. It is the growing frustration over failure of the enterprises to run properly that forces the government to intervene and reverse the sorry state.

As the custodian of public interest, the government will be shunning its key responsibility if it fails to put them on the right path. One of the public firms that have gained notoriety for wastefulness and mismanagement is Kenya Meat Commission (KMC).

It was, therefore, hardly surprising that President Uhuru Kenyatta last year transferred KMC from the Ministry of Agriculture to that of Defence. It was a move meant to ensure that KMC was managed efficiently to give a fair return on public investment. Nobody would question that.

Public participation

However, the government has been left with egg on the face following High Court Judge Anthony Mrima’s quashing of the President’s decision for violating Article 10 of the Constitution due to lack of public participation. Ruling on a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya, he pointed out that the error can be rectified. The Attorney-General has 90 days to rectify it.

This temporary setback is an indictment of the retinue of advisers and experts in the public sector. They are expected at all times to give sound advice to ensure that any orders by the Executive are not only grounded in the law but also comply with the rules and regulations governing the various sectors.