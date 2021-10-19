Protect our women and girls from sexual abuse

The incident at a city hotel on the night of October 17, in which two men were caught on video assaulting a woman for allegedly refusing their sexual advances, raises fundamental questions regarding how men treat and view women.

It also illustrates, in distasteful fashion, the repugnant culture of men positioning themselves as the social alphas around whom women must gravitate and puts to sharp focus the constant harassment and violence that women face every time they step out of their homes.

That this happened in one of the best five-star hotels in the city, right under the glare of security cameras and the nose of nonchalant, unconcerned security guards, shows how pervasive sexual harassment and gender-based violence have become and how society either perpetuate or condone the vices.

This is unconscionable and unacceptable in a forward-looking society. Women and girls, should not be forced to live in fear anywhere. Our social norms should evolve from the trenches of the primitive era, when patriarchy allowed men to lord it over women. And men must respect the choices of women or face the legal consequences of their actions.

Section 23 of the Sexual Offences Act warns that any person who, being in a position of authority or holding a public office, persistently makes sexual advances or requests which he or she knows are unwelcome is guilty of the offence of sexual harassment and liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than three years or a fine of not less Sh100,000 or both.

