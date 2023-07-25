Protect our children

Reading about Baby Junior Sagini’s harrowing experience is revolting. And it makes one angrier that those who drastically altered this child’s life seem to have got a slap on the wrist. Baby Sagini was only three when his cousin, a 27-year-old man, gouged his eyes last December at the behest of the child’s aunt and grandmother.

The trio then left him to die, and as the court hearing this macabre case was told, they celebrated their heinous act with alcohol and dancing. Kenyans were in disbelief. Aghast.

One needed not be a parent to feel crushed by that incident in Kisii County. Worse, the culprits of the gross injustice against the toddler are his close family—the very people who should have been protecting him from the ‘hostile’ outside world.

The safest place for a child should be where they call home. Ideally, home is where we all retreat at the end of the day to either enjoy our triumphs without restraint or lick our wounds, free from embarrassment or judgement. Home is where unconditional love, and more importantly, safety, should thrive. Sadly, home turned out to be the most evil place for Sagini.

That Sagini’s cousin, the one who plucked out his eyes, will eventually walk out of prison a free man, absolved of his irreversible crime, is saddening. He deserves sterner punishment.

No doubt the sentence handed down to these three criminals was within the confines of the law, but is 40 years imprisonment for the young man (the boy’s aunt got 10 years and his grandmother five) enough to send a firm message home that children are sufficiently protected by the Constitution as they should be? Is it deterrent enough for any adult who would as much as even think of harming a child in such a manner?