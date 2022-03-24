Protect new expressway from vandals and graft

The tariff guide for using the Nairobi Expressway has been released ahead of the opening of the 27-kilometre thoroughfare that runs on the median strip of the Mombasa-Nairobi highway from Mlolongo in Machakos County to James Gichuru Road in Westlands.

Motorists will pay between Sh100 and 1,550, depending on the size of the vehicle, to use the Sh89 billion road that, if well managed well, could revolutionise movement around the city. Motorists will use prepaid cards, from which the requisite levies will be deducted as they pass the toll stations, saving time.

It is hoped that, besides eradicating congestion on Mombasa Road, the expressway will ease movement between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and various parts of the city, further cementing Nairobi’s place as a business hub for the region. It is quite telling that some of the best hotel chains are contemplating setting up shop in the western part of the city.

But there is a need to protect the expressway from vandals and strictly enforce traffic rules, which Kenyans flagrantly violate on other roads. Besides looting construction material, they have also vandalised road installations such as road signs — as they did with the ‘No Walking’ signs at the Globe Cinema overpass on Murang’a Road linking Thika Superhighway to the city centre. Hence, road users restricted to the service lanes ignorantly use the highway while others risk by crossing highways just metres away from a footbridge.

And while pedestrians, cyclists, handcarts, wheelbarrow pushers and skaters are among those barred from the expressway, laxity by the authorities could easily see it become a congested free-for-all affair—as happened on Outering Road, where corruption has seen matatus pick up and drop passengers anywhere, creating snarl-ups with costs to the economy.