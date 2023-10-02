Protect needy children

The government’s decision to close down privately owned children’s homes is a step in the right direction. Although it may sound heavy-handed, the decision is, definitely, in good faith and in response to a major problem. Some of the centres have become criminal enterprises due to lack of proper monitoring and inspection.

There are crooked individuals whose real motivation is not to assist needy children. Many of the makeshift establishments styled as children’s homes lack basic amenities and are mostly poorly managed. Worse, some of the owners use them as a bait to solicit donations, especially from foreign organisations.

In their place, Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore says public rescue centres will be established to help curb child trafficking.

It is, of course, true that some of the privately owned homes have been involved in crimes against children. Some are sexually abused, others exposed to drugs and many lack of proper care. Indeed, there have been many cases of bogus managers turning into sexual predators.

Vulnerable children

However, it would be unfair to totally lock out private participation from this vital area. It would make sense to vet and allow genuine private homes to operate. But they must be registered and licensed and routinely inspected.

Also, the government lacks the capacity to go it alone. There are a number of non-governmental organisations that have, over the years, taken good care of needy and other vulnerable children. Let them complement the efforts of the planned rescue centres.

According to Ministry of Labour statistics, 45,000 children are in 845 private homes and 1,200 in government institutions. There is no need for a drastic change that is likely to disrupt programmes.