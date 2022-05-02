Protect natural heritage

A friend in need is a friend indeed, would aptly sum up the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) decision to help stem a deadly threat to a major national heritage in western Kenya. The UN agency has, in a response to a clear need, made a case for the enhancement of the conservation of the Kakamega Forest.

The UNDP has offered to help secure this important forest by installing a solar-powered electric fence to prevent the increasing encroachment by locals and other forms of destruction. This happens to be the country’s only surviving tropical rainforest, which is valuable to the local environment and beyond.

This is a welcome gesture that should be emulated in other parts of the country to enable the attainment of the national target of 10 per cent forest cover. The country’s cover currently stands at 7.2 per cent, as the Ministry of Environment and Forestry has confirmed. This has always been a source of national concern, as effects of climate change check in, and rainfall seasons become increasingly unpredictable.

The installation of the 117-kilometre fence around Kakamega Forest should help to conserve its diversity, which has been under severe threat from the illegal and indiscriminate felling of indigenous trees by loggers and charcoal burners. It’s encouraging that similar measures are also being implemented in Elgeyo-Marakwet, Narok and Kajiado to protect the environment and mitigate the negative effects of climate change.

Kakamega Forest has come under intense pressure from local communities in need of firewood and grazing for their livestock. The initial plan to erect an electric fence was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Kakamega and Vihiga counties, recognising the vital importance of this resource, had contributed Sh100 million each of the estimated cost of Sh500 million.