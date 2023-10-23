A proposed law that seeks to protect loan guarantors is long overdue. Many people’s lives have been wrecked simply because they were kind enough to help others to secure loans. While due diligence is essential, some guarantors have found themselves in the soup.

Lenders are in business as their customers repay with interest. In case of default, either the principal borrower or the guarantor can be pursued. However, the money market has become a jungle, where unscrupulous borrowers get their guarantors entangled in the mess. With the proliferation of online lending apps, some people only find out much later that relatives or friends had listed them as guarantors.

Loans are useful as they enable borrowers to solve their immediate problems or finance long-term projects. But they also become a source of deep pain when borrowers leave their guarantors in a fix. A guarantor has a constitutional right to ownership of property and can’t be arbitrarily deprived of it.

The National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee has approved the publication of a Bill to protect loan guarantors. It seeks to establish an Ombudsman and Financial Sector Tribunal for effective supervision of lenders and their customers.

Financial obligations

The Financial Markets Conduct Bill 2023 wants full disclosure of information by a lender to a potential borrower and the guarantor before a loan is issued. The Financial Services Tribunal shall arbitrate any arising disputes.

The law should protect guarantors as they will be made aware of loan contract details before it is signed. It will prevent lenders from charging or recovering from a borrower or guarantor excessive interest by restricting lenders from varying the rates during the life of the contract.

Lenders will also be expected to determine the likelihood of a borrower and guarantor complying with financial obligations or decline to lend.