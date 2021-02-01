Protect Kenyans in Mideast

The Middle East has been an increasingly popular destination for Kenyans seeking greener pastures overseas. Surveys have confirmed that between100,000 and 300,000 Kenyans work in the region. For some of them, it has been a worthwhile decision with the expatriates getting a fair return on their labour.

Unfortunately, there are also harrowing tales of Kenyans subjected to slave-like conditions and worse. Some have been battered to death by cruel employers, who were shielded from prosecution by their government.

Heart-rending incidents have been reported in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the Emirates and other countries whose allure the Kenyans could not resist.

For nearly a month, a Nakuru County mother is grieving but has never seen her daughter’s body. The family has sought help to bring back their kin’s body in vain. This is not the first such case. After their employees die, that is when their parents’ tribulations back home begin.

Kenyan diplomats

This raises serious questions about the contracts the Kenyans sign. Obviously, some employers take advantage of the workers’ desperation to rip them off. Some of the biggest culprits in this messy affair are recruitment agencies.

Of course, in the case of the Nakuru family’s case, this is not entirely Saudi Arabia’s responsibility. However, the Saudis have a moral responsibility to protect foreigners on their territory.

Also failing on the job are Kenyan diplomats in these countries, who should play a role in ensuring that the rights of their compatriots are not trampled upon with heartless impunity. Their job of articulating and promoting the country’s interests must, surely, include keeping an eye on what is happening to their fellow Kenyans.

We have seen Americans and others issue protest notes whenever their people are mistreated.

The Foreign Affairs ministry should intervene and enable this poor woman to get back her daughter’s body and bring a logical closure to this matter.