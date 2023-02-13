Protect Kenyans abroad

The government’s crackdown on rogue employment agencies that send hundreds of innocent Kenyans to suffer and, sometimes, die in foreign lands in the pretext of offering them job opportunities is welcome.

The state must ensure agencies linking Kenyans to jobs in other countries attain a high level of professionalism to prevent a scenario where the ambitions of workers to seek a better life elsewhere ends up in death or a prison-like environment.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, therefore, has a responsibility to vet all the industry players even as it embarks on an aggressive drive to send more Kenyans abroad to bring in more foreign exchange and grow the economy.

All Kenyan missions abroad—embassies, high commissions and consulates—ought to prioritise the welfare of Kenyans living and working within their jurisdictions to ensure that, while working there, their concerns are addressed.

The employment agencies must also be tasked to keep and report to the authorities when required data on the citizens they send abroad and have a system to monitor their welfare while also providing them with accurate information on what to expect in the foreign lands with different laws.

However, those who go to work abroad also have an obligation to register with Kenyan missions in those countries and have a proper communication system with the offices, which ought to be the first port of call should they have a concern.