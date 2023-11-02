Protect journalists’ right to do their work well

Journalists have a critical job that should not be hampered by overzealous security personnel. As the watchdog of the society, media highlight any wrongs or shortcomings in society and the authorities so that they can receive due attention and be redressed. They also report on successes and triumphs to inform and inspire others to similarly excel.

Journalism is a job like any other that puts food on the table for them and their families. And there are clear laws, rules and regulations that govern the profession; those who fail to obey them are not immune from prosecution and punishment, if found guilty.

The harassment of journalists for doing their work is, therefore, a gross violation of their right to practise a legal profession and should never be condoned.

Unfortunately, the heavy-handed and malicious treatment of reporters continues. The latest is the detention of a journalist at a police station in Baringo County for the entire day over his coverage of the recent bandit attack at a primary school.

The NTV journalist was targeted and his mobile phone—which is one of his tools of trade—reportedly snatched, yet all other media also reported the incident.

This is unacceptable. What the Nation Media Group reported was true. Bandits attacked a General Service Unit (GSU) camp near the primary school and engaged security forces in a six-hour gun battle.

It is an interesting coincidence that his confinement occurred just as the world yesterday marked the International Day to End Impunity Against Journalists.

As rogue police harass people working within the law to provide the critical service of public information, it is encouraging that Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga has, in a speech marking this important day, reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting the rights and freedoms of journalists.