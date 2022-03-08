Protect investors’ assets

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

Two sugar millers, Miwani and Mumias, have been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons. In the case of Miwani, two deaths were reported last week after a group of youth attacked a team of enforcers who had gone to claim a piece of the millers’ nucleus plantation on behalf of Crossings Holding Limited in line with a ruling by the Environment and Land Court in Kisumu.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.