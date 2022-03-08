Protect investors’ assets

Two sugar millers, Miwani and Mumias, have been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons. In the case of Miwani, two deaths were reported last week after a group of youth attacked a team of enforcers who had gone to claim a piece of the millers’ nucleus plantation on behalf of Crossings Holding Limited in line with a ruling by the Environment and Land Court in Kisumu.

In Mumias, plans to revive the once-gigantic miller have been derailed by feuds involving a group of farmers and West Kenya Sugar Company, who are opposed to a takeover of the firm on a lease deal by Uganda-based Sarrai Group. Sarrai moved in on December 22 after winning the bid to operate the ailing miller. But its plans were put on hold by the High Court following an injunction sought by those opposed to the deal.

Without seeming to discuss the merits of the court proceedings around the Miwani and Mumias feuds, the situation paints a bad picture of the country’s investment profile.

The sugar industry is in bad shape and desperately needs investment to turn around its dwindling fortunes. The sub-sector is bogged down by ageing machinery and technology and lost its glory as a major contributor to the national economy.

There is potential to restore the industry as a key economic driver. That can, however, only happen if investor confidence is restored. And the noblest route to that is guaranteeing the security and safety of their property and staff, respectively.

Violence and death portray lawlessness, which is a put-off to investors. Unending court battles also cause uncertainty, which does not bode well for the attraction of meaningful investment. Nobody would sink their money in a chaotic environment fraught with violence and uncertainty.