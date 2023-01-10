Protect guards’ jobs

During these difficult economic times for most Kenyans, anything that threatens jobs and other sources of livelihood must be approached with utmost care.

That is why the regulator of the private security sector has sparked panic among the owners and employees of service providers by de-listing a huge majority of them.

The year has thus started on a sour note for nearly a million private security guards, who stand to lose their jobs this month unless the more than 2,000 primary firms are retained. These companies were not listed by the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) last week as 183 were cleared.

The owners of the security firms have dismissed the move as illegal, arguing that their registration dispute is a matter pending in court. At stake are some 1.2 million jobs at a time when the country faces an acute unemployment crisis, especially among its younger population.

The rate of joblessness in Kenya has been put at 40 per cent or nearly 5.2 million young adults. Youth unemployment, it has been acknowledged, is a ticking time bomb for the country.

Lack of jobs could lead to greater insecurity because financially incapacitated young people are easier to manipulate and radicalise—as has been happening in the northern and coastal regions, which are prone to terrorism. Without jobs, youth, who account for 40 per cent of the national population, could turn to crime or be easily lured into radical militant groups.

While it may be true that some of the security firms do not meet the threshold of the capacity that is needed to operate effectively, the owners should be required to upgrade instead of being deregistered.