Protect consumers from contaminated toxic food

A study has revealed shocking high toxin levels in the food that Kenyans consume daily. The harmful substances have been found in maize, the staple, as well as wheat, peanuts, dairy products and other foods.

Many will be stunned to learn that, out of 10 sukuma wiki (kale) samples tested, nine had toxic pesticides, the toxicity in peas was 76 per cent while capsicum had 59 per cent. The study, by the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), under an animal and human health programme, found that , of 10 samples of peanuts, for example, six were contaminated beyond the minimum allowable aflatoxin levels.

The danger from the food we consume is mounting. These alarming levels of toxicity in food could be responsible for the high incidence of cancer in the country. Kenyans are increasingly getting diagnosed with cancer, the third-leading cause of death after infectious and cardiovascular diseases.

The average cost of treating cancer in the country ranges between Sh160,000 and Sh1 million. A country that cares about the well-being of its citizens such as ours cannot help but come up with strategies to intensify the war on cancer and other food-related diseases.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), of the nearly 41,000 Kenyans diagnosed with cancer annually, about 28,000 die. More than 10,000 Kenyans travel abroad every year for medical treatment, especially for cancer, costing the country about Sh15 billion annually.

Public health authorities have always been alert and staged inspections and raids, pulling contaminated food off supermarket shelves and from other retailers. Not long ago, a popular brand of peanut butter made in the country was temporarily taken off the shelves by the regulators. Sadly, once the dust settles after such a swoop, it is back to business as usual.