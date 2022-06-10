Protect children from danger lurking in net use

Many parents dread the mere thought of the horrible content their children are likely to come across on the internet. Some strictly ban their young ones from using smart phones, but this is no guarantee that they will not access images and information that can lead them astray.

Indeed, this is a battle that not a single parent can win, as through peer influence, the youth are able to access sites that contain pornographic material and scary information.

The problem is, indeed, scary as a new study has found out. In the vital tool for accessing information and education that is the smartphone, lurks danger that stalks innocent children.

Easy access to the internet exposes many children to pornography, drugs, kidnappers and cults. Parents should be concerned that their children are at the mercy of online predators who send them sex videos.

Others are lured by crooks who ask them for their personal details, leaving them prone to kidnapping. There are also dating sites, hackers, cybercriminals and cults that lure or blackmail the youth into joining them.

The enormity of the problem is evident in the fact that three in every 10 households have internet access. The number of internet users is now estimated at 40 per cent of the population of more than 50 million.

Quite vulnerable, as this study has found out, are children aged between 13 and 17. In the rural and low-income urban areas, cyber cafes and video dens often expose the youth to adult content.

The internet is, however, vital as it helps the youth stay in touch with their friends. They are also entertained and engaged in online gaming and skills development, enabling them to showcase their talents in comedy and dance and earn some money.