Prosecute graft lords to stem the menace

Corruption is an endemic scourge in the country that is often highlighted in special reports year after year, as it continues to rear its ugly head.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has often come under criticism for allegedly not doing enough to fight graft. However, it is now emerging that it is not solely to blame for the sluggish campaign.

As required by the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003, the EACC prepares quarterly reports on cases forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). This confirms that many cases have been sent to the DPP, which have not yet been acted on.

They range from alleged bribery and mismanagement of government-funded projects to public institutions paying millions of shillings to ghost workers.

Indeed, several individuals in the public and private sector could be staring at long jail terms and multimillion-shilling refunds would be made to the taxpayer, if the cases could be prosecuted and convictions secured.

An investigation into a Kenya Power wind power generation contract revealed a loss of Sh18 billion that led to increased electricity tariffs. There is a long list of sitting and former governors and senior government officials whom the EACC wants prosecuted over the mega public sector scandals.

The nearly 50 suspects should be charged with graft-related offences believed to have cost the taxpayer Sh50 billion. For at least six years, the National Museums of Kenya (NMK) reportedly paid Sh491.4 million in salaries to 105 individuals that did not actually work for the state agency.

These periodic reports by the EACC do not just focus on the prominent and juniors accused of wrongdoing. They actually highlight the runaway cost of grand corruption to the society. The suspects are named and the charges detailed, but the prosecution does not begin immediately. Where cases have been filed, the process takes ages, and with few convictions.

Such is the mockery of the campaign against this vice. The EACC routinely blacklists tainted individuals, who are eventually cleared by the courts.